Concacaf Sets 2025 Gold Cup Across 14 Stadiums in US and Canada

Concacaf has announced the schedule for the 2025 Gold Cup, which will run between mid-June and early July across 14 stadiums in 11 cities in the U.S. and Canada. This year's tournament has 16 teams: 15 of the top squads from the Concacaf region, plus guest Saudi Arabia.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms, the Gold Cup promises to attract fierce competition and widespread interest across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The tournament's official draw was held on Apr. 10 in Miami, Florida, determining the Group Stage matchups and pathway to the Final. One of the most anticipated matches will take place on June 22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Mexico will face Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia will play Trinidad and Tobago.

The Final is scheduled for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, concluding what promises to be one of the most competitive editions of the Gold Cup to date. Among the host venues, Austin's Q2 Stadium stands out as a key site for international soccer.