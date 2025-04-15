This Day in Country History: April 15

April 15 is not only typically Tax Day but also a significant day in country music history. It has hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards, featured major performances by superstars, and witnessed the birth of twins to Chris Stapleton and his wife.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 53rd ACM Awards were held on April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Big winners included the following:

2018: Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year, and Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton were named Female and Male Vocalists of the Year, respectively.

Cultural Milestones

From legendary birthdays and milestone performances on April 15 include:

1933: Country music legend and Hall of Famer Roy Clark was born on April 15 in Meherrin, Virginia. Clark co-hosted the TV show Hee-Haw with Buck Owens and is known for hit songs such as “I Never Picked Cotton," “Honeymoon Feelin'," and “If I Had to Do It All Over Again."

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable performances occurred on April 15:

2018: At an ACM Awards after-party at the House of Blues Las Vegas, Blake Shelton sang a duet with his wife, pop star Gwen Stefani.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From births and deaths to cancellations, the country music industry has seen changes and challenges on April 15, including:

2018: Chris Stapleton won at the ACM Awards but was unable to attend, as he was by his wife's side when they welcomed twins on the same day.

