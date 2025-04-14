Backstage Country
Boots In The Park Debuts In Las Vegas With Sun-Soaked Songs And Electric Energy

As sunshine bathed the brand-new Desert Breeze Events Center, boots hit the ground and hearts beat to the rhythm of live country music at the inaugural Boots in the Park…

Slone Terranella
Boots in the Park 2025 feature image that shows the stage with Coyote Country's logo on it

As sunshine bathed the brand-new Desert Breeze Events Center, boots hit the ground and hearts beat to the rhythm of live country music at the inaugural Boots in the Park festival.

The two-day celebration marked its Las Vegas debut in style—blending chart-topping artists, buzzing vendor villages, high-energy activations, and an undeniable sense of country camaraderie.

Day One: Hot Temps Heat Up The Crowd

Kicking off under scorching skies, Day One brought the fire—literally and musically. Presley Tennant lit the spark early with powerhouse vocals and a stage presence that roared with confidence.

Then came a wave of nostalgia as The Band Perry reunited under the Vegas sun. After a well-earned hiatus to recharge and reflect, the sibling trio returned with emotional resonance, reminding fans why their harmonies once ruled the airwaves.

When Parmalee took the stage, the party cranked into high gear. Belting out favorites like “Carolina,” “Cowgirl,” and “Take My Name,” the band had the crowd singing along like it was the soundtrack of their lives.

Enter Nate Smith, who stomped across the stage in cheetah-print shorts, unleashing a gritty, rock-charged set that pushed the energy over the edge. The crowd was all in—and then some.

Closing out Day One was the ever-charming Jordan Davis, who dialed in those summer-lovin’ vibes with smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and a feel-good finale that left the audience glowing under the desert stars.

Day Two: Old Dominion Closes Out The Night

As the sun rose on Day Two, Joe Peters and Owen Riegling got the party started with toe-tapping sets that set the tone for another unforgettable day.

Chase Matthew stormed the stage with a punk-infused twist to his breakout country anthems, bringing a raw energy that surged through the crowd.

Next, Chris Janson tore through a red-white-and-blue-soaked set that radiated American pride. In one of the weekend’s most touching moments, Janson brought out his son to join him on stage—giving fans a “Lion King meets country stage” moment that hit everyone right in the feels.

Tyler Hubbard, one-half of Florida Georgia Line, turned up the volume with a mix of solo hits and surprise FGL throwbacks that had fans two-stepping with joy.

And just when it seemed like things couldn’t get better, Old Dominion brought it all home. With a perfect blend of upbeat anthems, heartfelt slow burns, and infectious stage charm, the band wrapped up the festival with a finale that felt equal parts celebration and sweet farewell.

Old Dominion
From “Snapback” to “One Man Band,” the entire set felt like singing along with old friends.
Old Dominion performing
A night under the stars with Old Dominion? Doesn’t get better than that
AS show of the Coyote Country booth
A weekend full of music, memories, and moments that’ll live on our camera rolls forever
Stage that shows Coyote Country's logo
Thank you to the folks at Boots in the Park for having us there. It was truly a blast.
A crowd shot
Dusty boots, sun-kissed faces, and nothing but good energy
Chris Janson came in like a whirlwind of pure country adrenaline—ripping harmonica solos, stomping across the stage, and turning the crowd into one massive singalong. If you weren’t dancing, were you even there?!
Country Kam with a listener
Tyler Hubbard stepped out solo and absolutely owned the stage—bringing that signature voice and high energy that had the whole crowd on their feet.
Tyler Hubbard Brought the Heat to Boots in the Park
From Florida Georgia Line to festival king, Tyler Hubbard reminded us all why he’s a country mainstay. This performance was next-level.
Bathing in the sunshine with your friends with a cold one is the best way to unwind after a busy week at work.
aq corwd shot
Y’all brought the energy, the style, and the love. And we’re already counting down to the next one.
Parmalee brought southern charm and big feels with every song—this was country comfort food in musical form. 🎶
The Band Perry Took Us Back &amp; Blew Us Away
“If I Die Young” hit us right in the feels—and the entire crowd sang it back in full voice. 🌹

Jordaan Davis performing at Boots in the Park
Jordan Davis had the crowd wrapped around every lyric—his voice + the desert sunset = chills.
Parmalee Had the Crowd in Their Feelings
You could feel the connection between the band and the crowd—and that made the whole set even sweeter.
Boots in the Park
We also gave away over 500 shirts that were specifically made for this event! Can you spot some in the crowd shots?
Parmalee with Shawn and Paul!
Old Dominion at Boots in the Park Day 2
Boots on the ground, hands in the air, and voices all singing together—Old Dominion gave us a true festival moment.
Chris Janson with his son
Watching a father and son share the spotlight in front of thousands? Unforgettable. That’s country music at its core: family, fun, and memories.
Slone TerranellaEditor
