Boots In The Park Debuts In Las Vegas With Sun-Soaked Songs And Electric Energy

As sunshine bathed the brand-new Desert Breeze Events Center, boots hit the ground and hearts beat to the rhythm of live country music at the inaugural Boots in the Park festival.

The two-day celebration marked its Las Vegas debut in style—blending chart-topping artists, buzzing vendor villages, high-energy activations, and an undeniable sense of country camaraderie.

Day One: Hot Temps Heat Up The Crowd

Kicking off under scorching skies, Day One brought the fire—literally and musically. Presley Tennant lit the spark early with powerhouse vocals and a stage presence that roared with confidence.

Then came a wave of nostalgia as The Band Perry reunited under the Vegas sun. After a well-earned hiatus to recharge and reflect, the sibling trio returned with emotional resonance, reminding fans why their harmonies once ruled the airwaves.

When Parmalee took the stage, the party cranked into high gear. Belting out favorites like “Carolina,” “Cowgirl,” and “Take My Name,” the band had the crowd singing along like it was the soundtrack of their lives.

Enter Nate Smith, who stomped across the stage in cheetah-print shorts, unleashing a gritty, rock-charged set that pushed the energy over the edge. The crowd was all in—and then some.

Closing out Day One was the ever-charming Jordan Davis, who dialed in those summer-lovin’ vibes with smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and a feel-good finale that left the audience glowing under the desert stars.

Day Two: Old Dominion Closes Out The Night

As the sun rose on Day Two, Joe Peters and Owen Riegling got the party started with toe-tapping sets that set the tone for another unforgettable day.

Chase Matthew stormed the stage with a punk-infused twist to his breakout country anthems, bringing a raw energy that surged through the crowd.

Next, Chris Janson tore through a red-white-and-blue-soaked set that radiated American pride. In one of the weekend’s most touching moments, Janson brought out his son to join him on stage—giving fans a “Lion King meets country stage” moment that hit everyone right in the feels.

Tyler Hubbard, one-half of Florida Georgia Line, turned up the volume with a mix of solo hits and surprise FGL throwbacks that had fans two-stepping with joy.

And just when it seemed like things couldn’t get better, Old Dominion brought it all home. With a perfect blend of upbeat anthems, heartfelt slow burns, and infectious stage charm, the band wrapped up the festival with a finale that felt equal parts celebration and sweet farewell.