Vegas Vegan Taco Joint Takes Home Nevada Small Business Award

Tacotarian, a Las Vegas-founded fast-growing, plant-based taco restaurant, opened in 2018 and has been named 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year for the state of Nevada by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The award will honor founders Dan and Regina Simmons and Kristen and Carlos Corral for their innovation, perseverance, and contributions to the local economy.

"In an era where small businesses face more challenges than ever—from rising costs to workforce shortages — this recognition reinforces the importance of perseverance, innovation, and community support. We are proud to represent Nevada on the national stage and will continue our mission to grow, create jobs, and make a lasting impact in our industry and beyond," the founders shared.

Tacotarian, which was launched to help fill a hole in the Las Vegas food scene, features flavorful, high-quality Mexican food that is all plant-based. Inspired by a trip to Mexico City, the founders brought their vision to life with a concept that now draws locals along with tourists. About 75% of Tacotarian's customers don't identify as vegan or vegetarian, a testament to its broad market appeal.

Since opening, the restaurant has added five locations, including a new one at Miracle Eats inside Planet Hollywood and one in California. In addition to brick-and-mortar growth, Tacotarian is preparing to franchise and has launched a retail product line now found in nearly 40 grocery stores.

The honor comes at a difficult time for the restaurant industry. Kristen Corral cited challenges such as inflation, supply shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina Simmons, a Mexican immigrant and daughter of restaurateurs, said she was proud of how hard she worked to get here.