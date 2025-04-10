UNLV Hockey Takes First ACHA National Title, Celebrated by Vegas Golden Knights

CALGARY, CANADA – APRIL 5: Reilly Smith #19 (R) of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 5, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights honored the UNLV Skatin' Rebels hockey team on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, giving a salute to the historic ACHA M1 National Championship the team won. The energy was electric as the Rebels captain, Mattias Dal Monte, took center stage to crank the pregame siren, hyping the crowd prior to the Golden Knights against Detroit Red Wings matchup.

This recognition marks a proud moment for both programs and the Las Vegas hockey community, as the Skatin' Rebels brought home their first-ever national title after a hard-fought victory over Adrian College in the finals. No strangers to championship glory, the Golden Knights extended their congratulations in true Vegas fashion.

Adding to the celebration, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy made a lasting impression on the Rebels team prior to the game. "Cassidy took time out of his day to come to our locker room and speak to the boys. The message really hit home for us because they had to overcome adversity to win the Stanley Cup, just like we had to in our tournament," UNLV head coach Anthony Viginieri-Greener said.