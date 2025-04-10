UNLV Hockey Takes First ACHA National Title, Celebrated by Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights honored the UNLV Skatin' Rebels hockey team on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, giving a salute to the historic ACHA M1 National Championship the team won. The energy was electric as the Rebels captain, Mattias Dal Monte, took center stage to crank the pregame siren, hyping the crowd prior to the Golden Knights against Detroit Red Wings matchup.
This recognition marks a proud moment for both programs and the Las Vegas hockey community, as the Skatin' Rebels brought home their first-ever national title after a hard-fought victory over Adrian College in the finals. No strangers to championship glory, the Golden Knights extended their congratulations in true Vegas fashion.
Adding to the celebration, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy made a lasting impression on the Rebels team prior to the game. "Cassidy took time out of his day to come to our locker room and speak to the boys. The message really hit home for us because they had to overcome adversity to win the Stanley Cup, just like we had to in our tournament," UNLV head coach Anthony Viginieri-Greener said.
The evening served as a symbolic passing of the torch between Las Vegas hockey champions — one team achieving college hockey glory and the other continuing to inspire excellence at the highest level of the sport. With both teams forging ahead with their seasons, the camaraderie and support between UNLV and the Golden Knights is a testament to the strength of the city's culture around hockey. From national titles to Stanley Cups, Las Vegas is proving that it's not just a sports town — it's a hockey town.