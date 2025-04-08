This Day in Country History: April 8

April 8 has been an eventful day in the country music industry, with many performances as well as sad deaths. On this day, Blake Shelton and other country music greats performed at the Country Thunder Arizona music festival, and Tim McGraw debuted a song on a country music chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 8 has witnessed exciting hit releases and music festivals, including:

2000: Country music singer Tim McGraw's song "My Next Thirty Years" debuted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It later peaked at No. 1 and spent five weeks in that position. The song remained on the chart for a total of 46 weeks.

Cultural Milestones

On April 8, Kenny Rogers took one of his hit songs and turned it into a movie series, and country music singers united for a benefit concert:

1980: Country singer Kenny Rogers starred in the movie, Kenny Rogers as The Gambler, which premiered on CBS on this day. The movie was loosely based on Rogers' song of the same name. It won an Eddie Award and was nominated for two Emmy Awards, and four sequels were made.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some notable country music performances that took place on April 8 include:

2017: Country singers Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack performed at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. This stop was part of Jackson's Honky Tonk Highway Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The deaths of influential country singers and songwriters on April 8 have greatly impacted the music industry:

2016: Songwriter and Broadway performer Jack Hammer, who cowrote the Jerry Lee Lewis song "Great Balls of Fire," died on this day of heart failure.

