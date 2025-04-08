Keith Urban Is ‘Extra Jonesing’ To Get Back On Tour

Keith Urban always talks about how playing live shows is the best part of his job being a country music superstar. It’s been a while since Keith has hit the road to perform live, and he says he can't wait to get back on tour.

Urban told us in a recent interview about going on tour, "This’ll be three years since we’ve done a full proper tour, and that’s long for me. Typically, it’s come every couple of years, so that’s probably why I’m extra jonesing to get out there and get going, particularly having these (new) songs."

He continued, "It was so hard during COVID-19 to put out an album and not being able to tour, and I realized for me as an artist, it’s not just playing those songs live in front of an audience and the experience of that that I missed. When I make an album, that’s one version of those songs. It’s just one version. Yes, it’s the recorded version, but it’s just one version. And I love getting out on stage and continuing to discover and expand and excavate more of what these songs’ potential is, and it happens live."

He concluded, "Songs get a little longer, or they have little moments, and they evolve over the course of touring, and I love that I get to give the songs more dimension live."

Keith, who is making his way up the country charts with his latest single, "Straight Line," will kick off his "High And Alive World Tour" at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama on May 22. A full list of U.S. tour dates is below.