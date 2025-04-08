Keith Urban Is ‘Extra Jonesing’ To Get Back On Tour
Keith Urban always talks about how playing live shows is the best part of his job being a country music superstar. It’s been a while since Keith has hit the road to perform live, and he says he can't wait to get back on tour.
Urban told us in a recent interview about going on tour, "This’ll be three years since we’ve done a full proper tour, and that’s long for me. Typically, it’s come every couple of years, so that’s probably why I’m extra jonesing to get out there and get going, particularly having these (new) songs."
He continued, "It was so hard during COVID-19 to put out an album and not being able to tour, and I realized for me as an artist, it’s not just playing those songs live in front of an audience and the experience of that that I missed. When I make an album, that’s one version of those songs. It’s just one version. Yes, it’s the recorded version, but it’s just one version. And I love getting out on stage and continuing to discover and expand and excavate more of what these songs’ potential is, and it happens live."
He concluded, "Songs get a little longer, or they have little moments, and they evolve over the course of touring, and I love that I get to give the songs more dimension live."
Keith, who is making his way up the country charts with his latest single, "Straight Line," will kick off his "High And Alive World Tour" at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama on May 22. A full list of U.S. tour dates is below.
Keith Urban's "High And Alive World Tour" U.S. Dates:
May 22nd Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
May 23rd Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 24th Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
May 30th Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
May 31st Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
June 12th Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
June 13th Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14th Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 19th Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22nd Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 26th Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 27th Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 28th Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 17th Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18th Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 19th Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 24th Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair
July 26th Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
September 25th Chicago, IL - United Center
September 26th St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September 27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
October 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant Center
October 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
October 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by
Huntsman
October 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena