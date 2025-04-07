Backstage Country
Come To The Bluegrass Festival

Alex Cauthren
Get ready for the Bluegrass Festival on April 12th from 11 am to 7 pm at 7101 N. Buffalo Drive! All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly music event featuring the time-honored tradition of Bluegrass and Americana music. Bring your chairs and umbrellas and join them on the lawn in the Centennial Hills Amphitheatre, where you'll see some of the world's greatest musical artists. Browse a wide array of folk art, jewelry, and other items in the artisan marketplace and enjoy tasty barbecue, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, sweet treats, and plenty of other festival foods, along with beer and margaritas. Bring your kids to engage in the children's art activities and pop-up recreation games. A perfect day of fun for the entire family. Sponsored in part by Stoney's North Forty and the Santa Fe Station. Click here to learn more.

Alex CauthrenEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
