Salvation Army Desperately Needs Bottled Water as Supplies Run Low in Southern Nevada

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is urgently calling for the community to donate bottled water as the region experiences an unprecedented early season heat up. As temperatures rise faster than expected, officials worry that people living on the streets are at risk.

"I've heard the comments from those people that we serve a lot that they didn't expect it to get this hot so fast," said Major Harold Laubach Jr., Divisional Secretary Clark County with The Salvation Army Southern Nevada. "It doesn't matter [when] you're standing in the street in the sun… if it feels that people weren't ready for it to be that hot that fast and we understand that… we're here to serve their need today and that's why we do it."

The Owens Campus of the Salvation Army distributes up to four pallets of bottled water each week — more than 8,000 bottles — to try to keep the homeless population hydrated and healthy amid the extreme heat. Outside of hydration, the campus offers a myriad of other important services, from free day and night shelter, showers, laundry, and case management, especially for veterans and homeless individuals. More than 200 people rely on day services daily, and 288 individuals use the overnight shelter.