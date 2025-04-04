Raiders Looking at Running Back, Cornerback with No. 6 Pick in NFL Draft

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JANUARY 27: Pete Carroll (L) and defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders talk after a news conference introducing Carroll as the head coach of the Raiders and John Spytek as the team’s general manager at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, bringing pivotal decisions for the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick. John Spytek, the general manager, recently emphasized the significance of this pick, as the team hopes to improve in several areas, including cornerback and wide receiver as well as running back. With new head coach Pete Carroll at the helm, speculation has intensified around Colorado star Travis Hunter, one of the most dynamic prospects in recent memory.

“For the Raiders, this is their chance to add a transcendent player,” ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell wrote. “Travis Hunter is probably not making it to No. 6, and new coach Pete Carroll — a legendary defensive backs coach — has been known to defy positional value if there's a player he really loves in the secondary. Hunter would be an immediate hit at cornerback, and I'm sure Carroll would have few qualms about putting Hunter at wide receiver as well.”

If Hunter is off the board, Michigan's Will Johnson is another top cornerback prospect, despite recent injuries. On offense, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is seen as a potential solution for a struggling run game that ranked last in 2024. While drafting a running back that early is controversial, Jeanty is considered a top-three overall talent. The team is also eyeing quarterback depth to groom behind Geno Smith, as well as reinforcements along both lines and at linebacker.