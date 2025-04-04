New 20-Acre Location Picked for Rebuilding Windsor Park Homes in North Las Vegas

New land has been secured for the reconstruction of nearly 100 homes for residents of Windsor Park in North Las Vegas, marking a major milestone in the state's effort to address long-standing housing issues in the historically segregated neighborhood.

During a recent budget presentation, Steve Aichroth, Administrator of the Nevada Housing Division, updated lawmakers on the progress of the new Windsor Park community, which is being funded through the Windsor Park Environmental Justice Act (SB450). “We still have concerns about getting the project done within the timeline,” revealed Aichroth, referencing the state's ongoing race against time to deliver on its promises.

The new site, encompassing nearly 20 acres, lies adjacent to the original Windsor Park neighborhood and will support the construction of up to 94 homes — an important step toward resolving the housing instability that has plagued the community. Homes in the original neighborhood were damaged by land subsidence after water was pumped from an underground aquifer, leaving many residents in structurally compromised homes for decades.

The initial plan to build behind Macedonia Baptist Church was scrapped due to legal and logistical complications stemming from more than 100 separate landowners. Escrow for the new parcel is expected to close on Apr. 15, though its exact location remains confidential until that date.

SB450 passed during Nevada's 2023 legislative session, allocated $37 million to fund the redevelopment. Upcoming amendments to the bill aim to further protect residents, including provisions for property tax relief and a process to verify ownership of properties currently in probate. These measures mean displaced families from Windsor Park have a clear path to homeownership in the new community.