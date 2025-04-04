Grab A Grand Cash Contest

Win FREE MONEY with our Coyote Country Cash Machine!

We're giving you a chance to "Grab a Grand" with our Beasley Media Group multi-market cash contest.

Listen to 107.9 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000!

The winning begins Monday, Sept 16.

You'll have five chances to $1,000 daily!

Here's how it works:

LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, 12 PM and 2 PM for the Coyote Cash Keywords.

ENTER one of three ways:

1. Enter the Coyote Cash Keyword online at CoyoteCountrylv.com (on this page)

2. Enter through the FREE Coyote Mobile app

3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

ANSWER your phone when we call you to win $1,000! NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest.

You’ll have until 15 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the Coyote Cash Keyword is announced.

The Coyote Country "Grab A Grand" contest is powered by Dollar Loan Center.