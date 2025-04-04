Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Grab A Grand Cash Contest

Win FREE MONEY with our Coyote Country Cash Machine! We’re giving you a chance to “Grab a Grand” with our Beasley Media Group multi-market cash contest. Listen to 107.9 Coyote…

Slone Terranella
Grab a Grand

Win FREE MONEY with our Coyote Country Cash Machine!

We're giving you a chance to "Grab a Grand" with our Beasley Media Group multi-market cash contest.

Listen to 107.9 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000!

The winning begins Monday, Sept 16.

You'll have five chances to $1,000 daily!

Here's how it works:

 LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, 12 PM and 2 PM for the Coyote Cash Keywords.

ENTER one of three ways:

1. Enter the Coyote Cash Keyword online at CoyoteCountrylv.com (on this page)

2.  Enter through the FREE Coyote Mobile app

3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

ANSWER your phone when we call you to win $1,000! NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest.

You’ll have until 15 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the Coyote Cash Keyword is announced.

The Coyote Country "Grab A Grand" contest is powered by Dollar Loan Center.

Good luck, Coyote pack!

FOR FULL CONTEST RULES, CLICK HERE

cashcontestsGiveaways
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
The Andie Summer’s Show Pick-A-Ticket PromPosal
ContestsThe Andie Summer’s Show Pick-A-Ticket PromPosalAndie Summers
Port of Subs Contest - Tale-Gate Party
ContestsWIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect