Dolly Parton’s ‘Joleans’ Denim Collab Brings Rhinestone Glam to Good American

Dolly Parton is bringing some rhinestone-studded magic to your denim collection! The country icon has partnered with Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s brand, Good American, to launch a limited-edition collection called Dolly’s Joleans. And yes, the name is a clever nod to Parton’s legendary hit, "Jolene."

This denim dream lineup is packed with country-glam vibes—think sparkling rhinestones, classic cuts, and styles inspired by Dolly’s own signature wardrobe. "It was just a no-brainer to collaborate with Khloé Kardashian and Emma from Good American, and then with a great name like Joleans jeans," Parton told PEOPLE about the exciting partnership. "I mean it was just a win-win situation all around. Also, to have that girl power to say, 'Okay girls, let's just do something special,' and I think we did.”

And if you’ve ever wanted to dress like Dolly, now’s your chance—because she pulled inspiration straight from her own closet! "I think that people will sense that," she also shared with the outlet. "I think that everybody will agree that they've seen me wear this type of stuff before, but Good American has perfected it, and I think we've got a wonderful collection.”

The pieces range from $64 to $229 and come in an inclusive size range of 00-30, XS-5X—because feeling fabulous is for everyone. And according to Dolly, these jeans are designed to give you a confidence boost in all the right places. "I want women, when they put on Dolly’s Joleans, to think, 'Ooh, I feel good in these,' then to turn around and look and say, 'My butt looks good in these,' because it does," she told PEOPLE. "They're not padded. There are no lifts in them, but the way that they're stitched and the pockets and fabric, they make any butt look good, especially if you've got a good butt, they look great. If you've got just an okay butt, they still look great.”

Dolly’s Joleans drops April 3 for a limited time at Good American stores, GoodAmerican.com, Nordstrom.com, and select Nordstrom locations. So if you want to add a little Dolly sparkle to your denim, now’s your chance!

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
