Dolly Parton’s ‘Joleans’ Denim Collab Brings Rhinestone Glam to Good American

Dolly Parton is bringing some rhinestone-studded magic to your denim collection! The country icon has partnered with Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s brand, Good American, to launch a limited-edition collection called Dolly’s Joleans. And yes, the name is a clever nod to Parton’s legendary hit, "Jolene."

This denim dream lineup is packed with country-glam vibes—think sparkling rhinestones, classic cuts, and styles inspired by Dolly’s own signature wardrobe. "It was just a no-brainer to collaborate with Khloé Kardashian and Emma from Good American, and then with a great name like Joleans jeans," Parton told PEOPLE about the exciting partnership. "I mean it was just a win-win situation all around. Also, to have that girl power to say, 'Okay girls, let's just do something special,' and I think we did.”

And if you’ve ever wanted to dress like Dolly, now’s your chance—because she pulled inspiration straight from her own closet! "I think that people will sense that," she also shared with the outlet. "I think that everybody will agree that they've seen me wear this type of stuff before, but Good American has perfected it, and I think we've got a wonderful collection.”

The pieces range from $64 to $229 and come in an inclusive size range of 00-30, XS-5X—because feeling fabulous is for everyone. And according to Dolly, these jeans are designed to give you a confidence boost in all the right places. "I want women, when they put on Dolly’s Joleans, to think, 'Ooh, I feel good in these,' then to turn around and look and say, 'My butt looks good in these,' because it does," she told PEOPLE. "They're not padded. There are no lifts in them, but the way that they're stitched and the pockets and fabric, they make any butt look good, especially if you've got a good butt, they look great. If you've got just an okay butt, they still look great.”