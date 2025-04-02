Tyler Hubbard Takes The Handle Bars On A New Ride

Tyler Hubbard is known for his sense of adventure and has been a motocross rider since he was a small boy growing up in Georgia. While he is a pro when it comes to riding a motorcycle on his backyard dirt track, riding in the snow is a new challenge for him.

Tyler appears in the new video series, Lunch With Levi, starring Levi Lavalle, X Games Superstar and snowmobile champion. Each episode of the series centers around Levi taking special guests on a Polaris snowmobile ride, stopping along the way for a special lunch at a local hotspot.

For Hubbard's episode, the pair took an epic snowmobile trek through the breathtaking trails of West Yellowstone. After wrapping up the ride, during which Tyler learned to do wheelies on the snowmobile, the pair tried out the famous buffalo burgers from The Buffalo while chatting about their passions, where they find creative inspiration and more.

Hubbard told us of the experience in a recent interview, "That was an incredible experience. I love Polaris, the brand, in general. I always have and so to get to work alongside them and do something I love, why not? It was a great day, great experience. Levi was awesome! We got to have a great lunch, a great meal. I got to learn a ton, so I learned a lot from him and had a blast."

He added, And yeah, just excited to be on a sled whether it’s in Idaho or wherever, Yellowstone, is just incredible. So, I’m just excited about my future in snowmobile sports is probably looking pretty bright."

Festival season is coming up, and the country star, who is set to play several festivals this spring and summer, says these kinds of shows just “scream summertime.” Coming up are Boots In the Park San Diego and Boots in the Park Las Vegas, as well as the Patriotic Festival and the Country Calling music festival, which was just announced.