Spring Cleaning for a Cause with PODS® Las Vegas Moving and Storage! Donate Sports Gear and More to Help Kids in Need!

It's time for a Spring Cleaning with a purpose! We’ve teamed up with PODS® Las Vegas Moving and Storage to collect much-needed donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. Help support local kids in need by donating sports equipment, clothes, and other essentials that will make a difference in their lives.

Can’t make it to the events? No worries! A PODS® Las Vegas Moving and Storage container will be stationed at our office located at 2920 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117, starting Monday, 3/31, and will be available all week long to drop off your donations. Whether it's sports gear, gently used clothes, or other items that can help kids in need, your generosity will go a long way in supporting the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

SAT 4/5

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Henderson Silver Knights @ Lee’s Family Forum (Game starts at 6:00 PM)

Bring your donations to help local kids!

SUN 4/6

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Aviators @ Las Vegas Ballpark (Game starts at 12:05 PM)

Coyote Country will be at this game collecting donations!

SUN 4/6

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Desert Dogs @ Lee’s Family Forum (Game starts at 2:00 PM)

Beasley Media Group will be on-site to gather donations.

What to Donate?

Sports Equipment (balls, bats, gloves, helmets, etc.)

Clothing (new or gently used)

School Supplies

Toys & Games

Books & More!

Your Donation Makes a Difference