Rascal Flatts Are So ‘Grateful’ To Fans For This Honor

After wrapping another sold-out weekend of their "Life Is A Highway Tour," Rascal Flatts earned a nomination for The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards for the Group of the Year award, following overwhelming outpours of support as they return to the spotlight.

Currently tied for securing the most wins of the category’s history, this marks the first awards nomination since the trio’s long-awaited reunion, reinforcing their enduring influence on the genre 25 years in the making.

The trio won the ACM's Group of the Year for the first time in 2003. They won the honor seven consecutive times after that, making their last win in the category in 2008. Currently, Old Dominion holds the ACM's Group Of The Year title. They started winning the honor in 2017 and have won every year since.

Gary LeVox told a sold-out crowd last Thursday (3/27) from the stage in Fort Worth, Texas, "We’ve got some good news to share: we were nominated for Group of the Year for the ACM awards. We just found out this morning, and as fate would have it, we couldn't pick a better place to celebrate that tonight."

Jay DeMarcus added, "It’s so amazing, we are so grateful to get to play live music for you guys. Thank you so much. It's all because of our fans!"

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 pm ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Just wrapping up another sold-out weekend, the superstar vocal group will finish out their "Life Is A Highway Tour" with three more sold-out dates across Florida April 3-5.

Rascal Flatts made their return to the stage in February.