Nevada’s Biggest Bargain for a Home

Anne Erickson
Buying a home is part of the American dream. Each year, Americans often save up and look at the market in hopes of finding their dream home that's a bargain. While renting can be a fun way to switch up your environment every few years, there's something to be said for having your own home to build roots and start a long-term life. So, if you want to settle down in the state, where's the best place? There's a new study out that indicates the best bargain areas to buy a home in the country, including in our state.

Nevada's Best Bargain Spot

The experts at Go Banking Rates have a new feature out about the cheapest areas in the country to purchase a home. It's still an expensive market out there, leaving many thinking they may never be able to afford their dream home. In the story, Go Banking Rates notes that "housing prices that keep rising, with last year's average housing cost reaching about $327,000," and that there are also "high interest rates," which means "some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams."

So, which spot in our state is the biggest bargain? For that big bargain, it's the area of Austin, with the 2023 Zillow Home Value Index of $72,914.97 and a total population of only 18. Wow. Austin is a ghost town that's more than 150 years old, and even though it's a ghost town, it has some fun things to do and apparently great home costs.

For this study, Go Banking Rates used information and research from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau about population to "analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose one place in each locale where houses are a steal."

If you want to save money when purchasing a home, which you obviously do, HomeLight suggests to find a real estate agent who's a top negotiator. "When you need help deciding what's appropriate to offer on a home and how to get a better deal, an agent who's a top-tier negotiator is going to be your best friend," they state.

Las Vegas
Anne EricksonWriter
