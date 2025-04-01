Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About ‘Narcissistic’ and ‘Abusive’ Father

Macaulay Culkin, the beloved child star who rose to fame as the clever and cheeky Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, rarely opens up about the challenges he faced growing up in the spotlight. However, in a recent interview, Culkin discussed his personal life, particularly his tumultuous relationship with his father, former stage actor Kit Culkin, and the impact it had on him—especially now that he has children of his own.

Macaulay Culkin’s Toxic Relationship with His Father

In his appearance on brother and sister Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast (via US Weekly), Culkin discussed his relationship with his father and the lessons he learned. He said, “It’s one of my earliest memories of him was [thinking], ‘When I grew up, this is how I’m not gonna be with my kids.’”

The father of two added, “Now that I have kids of my own, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, ‘I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids.’ It’s crazy…. . He’s a man who had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. And, none of them want anything to do with him.” Culkin is a father to two sons, Dakota, aged 4, and Carson, aged 2, with fiancée Brenda Song.

The Richie Rich actor also believes his father harbors “resentment” towards him because “he wanted to be an actor” but “never really got further than the chorus on Broadway” and “did some ballet too.”

Per Entertainment Weekly, Academy Award-winning actor Kieran Culkin said that he knew his brother had no relationship with their father. He said, “I think my older brother had some contact with him at one point, but I think that turned sour pretty fast again.” Kieran, married to British advertising specialist Jazz Charton, also has two kids of his own.

Aside from Kieran, Macaulay has other siblings, including Rory Culkin, another actor; Quinn Culkin, Shane Culkin, and Christian Culkin. They also had a sister, Dakota Culkin, who died in a car accident. Additionally, they had a stepsister, Jennifer Adamson, who died of a drug overdose.

Where is Kit Culkin Now?