Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Do Some Fishing

Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, recently took some time to do some fishing together near their home in Oklahoma. Gwen posted a video clip of a fishing moment…

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose on a red carpet wearing black.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, recently took some time to do some fishing together near their home in Oklahoma. Gwen posted a video clip of a fishing moment of the couple on her Instagram.

In the video clip, you can see Gwen casting out into the water from the small boat the couple are in. Stefani looks at Blake in the clip and says, "You're funny as the cameraman." Then Blake catches a big fish and says, "I got one here." She captioned the fun post, "singer, songwriter, angler gx."

Gwen's fans loved the post, and one commented, "I suddenly have a new opinion of you, Gwen Stefani you are real and true." Another fan said, "That’s some good eaten right there now! Wide-mouth bass!!!" One more fan wrote, "Dang Gwen can fling that pole!! And she’s a lot prettier fisherwoman than you, Blake!!"

See that post here.

Shelton recently announced details of his upcoming album, For Recreational Use Only, which will be released on May 9.

Blake said of the project, "It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life. Scott [Hendricks] and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

'For Recreational Use Only' Tracklist:

Stay Country or Die Tryin’ - (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)

Texas - (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)

Hangin’ On (feat. Gwen Stefani) - (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)

Strangers - (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)

Let Him In Anyway - (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)

Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan) - (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)

Life’s Been Comin’ Too Fast - (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)

Don’t Mississippi - (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)

All of My Love - (Colton Swon, Zach Swon)

Cold Can - (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)

The Keys - (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)

Years (feat. John Anderson) - (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
