This Day in Country History: April 1

It may be April Fool's Day, but these memorable milestones, events, and performances are no joke. From major award wins to big celebrations, April 1 marks a significant day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 1 saw big winners at the 47th Academy of Country Music Awards, including:

Country star turned pop queen Taylor Swift won her second consecutive Entertainer of the Year. 2012: Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and superstar Blake Shelton won Male Vocalist of the Year. Lambert also received the Album of the Year award for Four the Record.

Cultural Milestones

From the opening of theCountry Music Hall of Fame and Museum to a birthday celebration for Loretta Lynn, there were fabulous milestones on April 1, including:

1967: The iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. The first inductees included Jimmie Rodgers, Fred Rose, and Hank Williams, who were titans in the country music world.

Superstars Johnny Sash and George Jones gave stellar performances at the opening of the Jones Country Music Park in Colmesneil, Texas. This rustic outdoor venue still holds country music shows. 2017: Country music legend Loretta Lynn celebrated her 87th birthday with an all-star concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was actually born on April 14, she celebrated early with stars such as Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, and Little Big Town.

Industry Changes and Challenges

