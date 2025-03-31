Rascal Flatts’ Duet With Blake Shelton: ‘So Much Fun’
Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts have teamed to revamp Flatts’ nostalgic “Mayberry,” resulting in what a press release calls “a twangy, bright rendition of the 2002 chart-topper.” The third release…
The third release from the iconic trio’s highly-anticipated Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets album, "Mayberry" embodies the “refueled” theme, with steel guitar, breezy production, and the combination of Shelton’s signature baritone with the Flatts’ soaring harmonies – seamlessly blending their musical styles.
Joe Don Rooney said of re-creating the song, "It was so much fun playing with Blake again. He was on our first two tours with us back in the day, and it means so much that he wanted to do this project with us."
He added, "He’s one of the best in the business. He truly owned this song…it sounds like a Blake Shelton record now!"
Recently nominated for ACM Group Of The Year following the overwhelming outpour of support for their reunion, Rascal Flatts is set to release their much-anticipated Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets collaboration album on June 6th.
'Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets' Album Track List:
- “I Dare You” (with Jonas Brothers)
- “Fast Cars And Freedom” (with Jason Aldean)
- “My Wish” (with Carly Pearce)
- “Mayberry” (with Blake Shelton)
- “Stand” (with Brandon Lake)
- “Summer Nights” (with Ashley Cooke)
- “What Hurts The Most” (with Backstreet Boys)
- “Yours If You Want It” (with Jordan Davis)
- “Life Is A Highway” (with Lzzy Hale)
- “I’m Movin’ On” (with Kelly Clarkson)
The superstar vocal group has a few dates left on their sold-out "Life Is A Highway" tour.
'Life Is A Highway' Tour Remaining Official Dates:
4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT
4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT
4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT