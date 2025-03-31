Morgan Wallen’s SNL Return (and Early Exit)

Morgan Wallen returned to NBC’s Saturday Night Live over the weekend (3/29) to perform two new songs from his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, which will be out on May 16.

Host and Oscar winner Mikey Madison first introduced Morgan for his song "I’m The Problem." Strumming his Martin J40 guitar center stage, Wallen took to the iconic 30 Rock set with an evidence board filled with personal images of the superstar dating back to 2018, as his drummer Mark “Taco” Annino played atop a vintage desk riser flanked by his touring band.

Three segments later, Morgan returned with "Just In Case," this time kicking off next to a TV console with text periodically flickering, sending fans into a frenzy online about the album track titles.

Rumors began online when it seemed the country star left the stage too soon during the SNL credits where everyone gathered to say goodbye and give hugs.

After the show, the speculation of his unhappiness with SNL was deepened when he posted to Instagram Stories, the words, "Get me to God's country."



The early exit and Instagram post led to many headlines. TMZ reports their NBC source said there's no "bad blood" between the network and the country star and that they would welcome Wallen back on the show.



Meanwhile, SNL's Kenan Thompson told Entertainment Weekly about Wallen's exit, "I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way."



Thompson noted that he thought maybe Wallen split to go to the bathroom. He also noted, "It's definitely a spike in the norm. We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?"

The country star recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

With each album, Wallen has refined his music, but with this one, he digs even deeper. He noted that the album provides "a glimpse into my life that feels more intimate, more grounded," and closer to his core.

The project sparked Morgan’s 2025 "I’m The Problem Tour." Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. His 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen’s appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.