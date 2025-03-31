This Week’s Backstage Country Host: LOCASH

This week on Backstage Country, it’s double the trouble with the talented and entertaining country music duo, LOCASH! For the whole week, Elaina Smith will not have one, but two co-hosts from March 31 to April 4. Tune in all week for never-before-heard stories about Chris Lucas and Preston Brust’s new music, tour, and so much more!

Dealing With Adrenaline Rush

Elaina asked the duo how they deal with the adrenaline rush after every performance. Chris laughed and said that now that they’re older, they just go straight back to their bus and watch Netflix. But they used to have a little nightcap back when they were younger.

Preston agreed and shared how they feel wound up after a show because “everybody’s still buzzing.” Chris understands this, saying, “You know, you don’t know what that person has been through the whole week, but obviously, they're taking it out tonight and showing enthusiasm, just going crazy, and loving life.”

Celebrating LOCASH’s First Number One Song

As they were reminiscing, Elaina asked Chris and Preston how they celebrated “I Know Somebody,” the duo’s first number-one song. Preston mentioned it was Halloween week, and Chris was wearing a costume. Chris joked that he’s always wearing a costume. He recalled that they were on their bus at the time.

Preston said they were on the phone with one of the songwriters, Rhett Akins, and everyone was waiting to see what would happen since they were head-to-head with Billy Currington. Preston explained that the chart ends at midnight on Saturday night, so they decided to stay up and see who had the most spins.

He chuckled, “So at midnight we get the call, and they say it's too close! They're gonna reconcile all the spins in the morning and figure it out.” He said, disbelievingly, “It's a recount.”

Elaina asked if they were able to sleep that night. Preston said they found out the next morning and, “We were in Baltimore that night. We were all in our hotel rooms. We stayed there so we could party in case. We found out the next morning at like 7 a.m. They called us and said, ‘It's official — you got your first number one!’”

The duo also mentioned that there were no hard feelings between them and Currington, who was actually cheering for them during that time.

Check out LOCASHs first number-one song, “I Know Somebody.”