Thinking Your Partner Might Be Cheating? Experts Warn Against Using ‘Loyalty Testers’

SHANGHAI, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 21: (CHINA OUT) Two women watch as a couple laugh together at a matchmaking party organized by a Chinese website on September 21, 2008 in Shanghai, China. About 100 single men and women attended the party, among which the ladies are mostly doctors and nurses the from Shanghai Children’s Medical Center and the gentlemen are most IT employees from the Zhang Jiang Hi-tech Park. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard of loyalty testers, consider yourself lucky. People hire loyalty testers, also known as professional flirters, to test whether their partner would cheat. This is true, we swear! We’re not making this up! Apparently, loyalty testers have been around for a while, as their services are unfortunately in high demand.

But before you dive into the deep end of “I need to know if my partner is loyal to me!” and start planning your own trap, let’s talk about the experts' take on this testing thing, which really shouldn't be a thing at all. If you feel the need to test your partner’s loyalty, it’s either because you have trust issues, or your partner is giving you reasons to doubt. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly the relationship hack you think it is.

So, What are Loyalty Testers?

You might be thinking, “What is a loyalty tester, and where can I hire one?” (Please don't look for one. But if you're considering becoming one, the pay is reportedly good, with some loyalty testers earning over $100 for a single test.) Basically, loyalty testers check whether your partner will cheat on you by sending flirty texts or setting up a fake meetup to see if they’ll bite. You know, just like in the movies, when someone has trust issues and, instead of talking it out with their partner like a mature adult, they set up an entrapment.

Who are These Testers?

In an interview with Sky News, Savanna Harrison shared her experience being a loyalty tester and how she ended up being one. She said she wanted to help other women after being cheated on. According to her, she’s read comments about how “messed up it is” but that she doesn’t feel bad about what she’s doing, rationalizing, “If you can’t be loyal, then you shouldn’t be in that relationship.”