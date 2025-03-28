Lainey Wilson’s Song Catalog Is In The Thousands

Lainey Wilson is a country music superstar with one of the busiest and most glamorous schedules in Nashville. She just returned from playing shows in Europe to sold-out crowds, and she recently appeared on the Grand Ole Opry 100 special on NBC.

I've had the chance to interview Lainey many times throughout her career. In one of those interviews she told me about how many songs she has written, with the number rising each day. She said, "I started at nine years old. I've probably written about 3,500 songs. Not every single one of them are good."

She added, "Songwriting for me has been one of those things that I could not escape. It was a part of me, a part of just who I was from a very early age. And really before I would consider myself an artist, I would have considered myself a songwriter."

Wilson noted that the process has been like journal entries. She told me, "I look at those songs kind of as Eternal Life Journal in a way. It's always been a way for me to express myself and a way for me to kind of escape, you know?"

She admits the subject matter didn't always fit her, saying, "When I was 10 years old, I would write songs about tequila and cigarettes. We didn't have either one of those at my house. Just, you know, picked up on things that people were saying and, you know, from watching TV and stuff like that."

The country star concluded, "So, it's just been an outlet for me that I can't even explain. I'm so thankful for songwriting and what it has done for me professionally, but also just personally."