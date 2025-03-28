Backstage Country

Lainey Wilson’s Song Catalog Is In The Thousands

Lainey Wilson is a country music superstar with one of the busiest and most glamorous schedules in Nashville. She just returned from playing shows in Europe to sold-out crowds, and…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Lainey Wilson poses in a black hat.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is a country music superstar with one of the busiest and most glamorous schedules in Nashville. She just returned from playing shows in Europe to sold-out crowds, and she recently appeared on the Grand Ole Opry 100 special on NBC.

I've had the chance to interview Lainey many times throughout her career. In one of those interviews she told me about how many songs she has written, with the number rising each day. She said, "I started at nine years old. I've probably written about 3,500 songs. Not every single one of them are good."

She added, "Songwriting for me has been one of those things that I could not escape. It was a part of me, a part of just who I was from a very early age. And really before I would consider myself an artist, I would have considered myself a songwriter."

RELATED: 5 Pure Queens Of Country Music

Wilson noted that the process has been like journal entries. She told me, "I look at those songs kind of as Eternal Life Journal in a way. It's always been a way for me to express myself and a way for me to kind of escape, you know?"

She admits the subject matter didn't always fit her, saying, "When I was 10 years old, I would write songs about tequila and cigarettes. We didn't have either one of those at my house. Just, you know, picked up on things that people were saying and, you know, from watching TV and stuff like that."

The country star concluded, "So, it's just been an outlet for me that I can't even explain. I'm so thankful for songwriting and what it has done for me professionally, but also just personally."

Lainey's latest single, which she wrote, "4X4XU," recently hit number one on the country charts.

Lainey Wilson
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Garth Brooks: ‘Best Gig We Ever Had’
MusicGarth Brooks: ‘Best Gig We Ever Had’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jelly Roll performs in a black jacket and ball cap.
MusicJelly Roll Explains Missing Opry SpecialNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Luke Combs Will Perform At His Nashville Bar Opening
MusicLuke Combs Will Perform At His Nashville Bar OpeningNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect