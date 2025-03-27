Backstage Country

Reba: Where She Got Her Work Ethic And Respect

Reba was front and center at last week’s (3/19) Grand Ole Opry 100 Celebration TV special on NBC. She somehow managed this even though she is currently touring and has…

Reba poses in a black suit on a red carpet.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Reba was front and center at last week's (3/19) Grand Ole Opry 100 Celebration TV special on NBC. She somehow managed this even though she is currently touring and has been busy working on her NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which got renewed for a second season.

Since the beginning of her career in the 1970s, Reba has had spiritual thoughts regarding the Grand Ole Opry and those who play there.

In an interview a while back, Reba shared with me her thoughts on the Opry and its history, saying, "The Grand Ole Opry is something that from childhood to today is a very relevant place for me. People say, 'Everybody in the country music business they are so respectful, they are different from other genres.' And I always tell them it's because of the people that came before us, Roy Accuff, Minnie Pearl, Marty Robbins, Connie Smith… all the folks that we watched at the Grand Ole Opry."

She continued, "They taught us, 'You be on time, and you do that. And you treat your fans right because, without your fans, you wouldn't be on that stage and get to do what you love to do.'"

The country icon concluded, "So, the respect and the work ethic, that's where that came from, the Grand Ole Opry. In my opinion, that's the history of country music. It's such a special place."

Reba's Remaining Spring Tour:

Click here for all dates and info.

MAR 27 THU OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino @ 8:30 PM Niagara Falls, ON, Canada

MAR 28 FRI Mohegan Sun Arena @ 8:00 PM Uncasville, CT, United States

MAY 29 THU Music City Rodeo @ 6:30 PM Nashville, TN, United States

Reba is a founder of the Music City Rodeo, Nashville's first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, which will come to Bridgestone Arena on May 29, 30, and 31. Other Music City Rodeo founding members are Tim McGraw and Jelly Roll, who along with Reba, will headline a concert at the venue each night.

In the daytime, the arena will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and broncs, with cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $200,000 in prizes.

Reba said in a statement, “It’s no secret that rodeo is in my blood, and I’m thrilled to be a part of starting a new Nashville tradition. Country music and rodeo coming together in Music City, what a perfect combination…I just knew I had to be part of it."

Grand Ole OpryReba
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
