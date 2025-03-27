Reba: Where She Got Her Work Ethic And Respect

Reba was front and center at last week's (3/19) Grand Ole Opry 100 Celebration TV special on NBC. She somehow managed this even though she is currently touring and has been busy working on her NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which got renewed for a second season.

Since the beginning of her career in the 1970s, Reba has had spiritual thoughts regarding the Grand Ole Opry and those who play there.

In an interview a while back, Reba shared with me her thoughts on the Opry and its history, saying, "The Grand Ole Opry is something that from childhood to today is a very relevant place for me. People say, 'Everybody in the country music business they are so respectful, they are different from other genres.' And I always tell them it's because of the people that came before us, Roy Accuff, Minnie Pearl, Marty Robbins, Connie Smith… all the folks that we watched at the Grand Ole Opry."

She continued, "They taught us, 'You be on time, and you do that. And you treat your fans right because, without your fans, you wouldn't be on that stage and get to do what you love to do.'"

The country icon concluded, "So, the respect and the work ethic, that's where that came from, the Grand Ole Opry. In my opinion, that's the history of country music. It's such a special place."

Reba's Remaining Spring Tour:

MAR 27 THU OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino @ 8:30 PM Niagara Falls, ON, Canada

MAR 28 FRI Mohegan Sun Arena @ 8:00 PM Uncasville, CT, United States

MAY 29 THU Music City Rodeo @ 6:30 PM Nashville, TN, United States

Reba is a founder of the Music City Rodeo, Nashville's first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, which will come to Bridgestone Arena on May 29, 30, and 31. Other Music City Rodeo founding members are Tim McGraw and Jelly Roll, who along with Reba, will headline a concert at the venue each night.

In the daytime, the arena will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and broncs, with cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $200,000 in prizes.