Carrie Underwood: ‘I Like Being A Little More Forceful’

Even though Carrie Underwood tops the country chart this week with a love song, "I'm Gonna Love You," a duet with Cody Johnson, she's been known throughout her career as the girl with a powerful voice who sings songs of revenge and, yes, even murder.

In an interview a while back, Carrie told us, "One of my first singles was 'Before He Cheats.' Yeah, that was being naughty. In the 'Blown Away' album, we killed people on it. Like in 'Two Black Cadillacs' and 'Blown Away,' people die."

So why does crime make for such compelling songs? She told us, "It's interesting. It's exciting, I guess... to sing about it, not to do it."

As a matter of fact, Underwood is the opposite of the jail bound characters in many of her songs. She offered, "I am the most law-abiding citizen and rule-follower that I know. Like, when we are standing at a crosswalk, and there are no cars coming, but the little man says, 'Don't Walk,' I do not walk. I do not walk till the little man says it's okay. I do not break rules. I like rules."

She continued, "But it's exciting to kind of… not to live out fantasies, but I guess in a little way, like being bad."

Carrie also seems to think the music fits her. She said, "I think it fits my voice, too, though, because I am loud and have the tendency to be aggressive in my voice. Sometimes, it's harder for me to sing songs that are sweet, and quiet, and tender because I am loud (laughs)."

The country superstar concluded, "I am loud, and I like being a little more forceful, so I feel like these songs fit my voice a little more."