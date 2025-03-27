Backstage Country

Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, And More To Play CMA Fest

CMA Fest will return Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, and the Country Music Association is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for music fans from around the…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Blake Shelton performs on stage in a black shirt and Jason Aldean performs in a cowboy hat and green shirt.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

CMA Fest will return Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, and the Country Music Association is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for music fans from around the globe.

The CMA Fest Nissan Stadium lineup of shows has been announced, and the lineup is a big one. This year’s lineup includes Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Cody Johnson told us of the experience of performing at CMA Fest, "From working hard and personally, a long hard road of playing bars and honky tonks to get to the top where I get to step on the largest stage in America with country music fans. These people aren't here to party for three days in a field; they are here to hear country music."

There are ten stages full of performances at this year's festival. Tom Hank's wife, Rita Wilson, is scheduled to play the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park. Joining her in that lineup are newcomers like MaRynn Taylor, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, and Dillon Carmichael. Old favorites Exile, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Shenandoah, Thompson Square, and Pam Tillis also join the lineup.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Country hitmakers Drew Baldridge, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook and Tucker Wetmore.

CMA Fest is offering single-night Stadium Tickets: On sale Friday, March 28 at 10:00 AM/CT, starting at $79.80 per night.

Also, Fan Fair X tickets where fans can "Get up close with your favorite artists through exclusive meet-and-greets." They can also shop one-of-a-kind festival merch, and enjoy a variety of indoor activities at Music City Center. Tickets are on sale now at CMAfest.com.

Blake SheltonCMA FestJason Aldean
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
2025 Academy Of Country Music Award Nominees
Music2025 Academy Of Country Music Award NomineesNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Taylor Swift performs at New Year's Eve wearing an all black ensemble with her signature red lipstick
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 27kristina hall
Luke Bryan performs in a black leather jacket.
MusicLuke Bryan Announces ‘Farm Tour’ OpenersNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect