Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, And More To Play CMA Fest
CMA Fest will return Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, and the Country Music Association is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for music fans from around the globe.
The CMA Fest Nissan Stadium lineup of shows has been announced, and the lineup is a big one. This year’s lineup includes Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman.
Cody Johnson told us of the experience of performing at CMA Fest, "From working hard and personally, a long hard road of playing bars and honky tonks to get to the top where I get to step on the largest stage in America with country music fans. These people aren't here to party for three days in a field; they are here to hear country music."
There are ten stages full of performances at this year's festival. Tom Hank's wife, Rita Wilson, is scheduled to play the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park. Joining her in that lineup are newcomers like MaRynn Taylor, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, and Dillon Carmichael. Old favorites Exile, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Shenandoah, Thompson Square, and Pam Tillis also join the lineup.
Taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Country hitmakers Drew Baldridge, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook and Tucker Wetmore.
CMA Fest is offering single-night Stadium Tickets: On sale Friday, March 28 at 10:00 AM/CT, starting at $79.80 per night.
Also, Fan Fair X tickets where fans can "Get up close with your favorite artists through exclusive meet-and-greets." They can also shop one-of-a-kind festival merch, and enjoy a variety of indoor activities at Music City Center. Tickets are on sale now at CMAfest.com.