UNLV Basketball Sees Mass Exodus of Players to Transfer Portal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: Alvaro Cardenas #11 of the Boise State Broncos drives against Jailen Bedford #14 of the UNLV Rebels in the second half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62.

Five players — key starters DJ Thomas, Jaden Henley, and Rob Whaley among them — announced this week they will enter the NCAA transfer portal, marking a significant crossroads for UNLV basketball. The announcement comes as the athletic department continues to search for a new head coach after firing Kevin Kruger.

With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday and allowing schools a 30-day window to contact transferring players, the urgency for athletic director Erick Harper to make a swift coaching hire is intensifying. Harper previously demonstrated decisiveness, hiring football coach Barry Odom within eight days in 2022.

Jaden Henley, a junior wing, is emerging as a top transfer target, with schools like UCLA and San Diego State expressing interest. "I think the biggest thing we can build on is the fight that we had day in and day out. We gave it our all, even in the huddles — DJ is hurt, and he's still active in the huddle. Rob is active in the huddle. I think we can build on that family aspect and keep it going," Henley said last week following UNLV's Mountain West Tournament loss.

DJ Thomas, a sophomore point guard and foundation piece of the program, is being pursued by elite programs, including Florida, Houston, and UCLA. Utah and Boise State are among the teams trying to land Rob Whaley, a junior forward with untapped potential who has dealt with injuries. Freshman redshirt James Evans and junior center Isaiah Cottrell are gaining interest from a variety of programs, from mid-majors to power conferences.