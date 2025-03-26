This Day in Country History: March 27

March 27 has seen some interesting and notable events and performances by country music artists, including Country Music Hall of Fame inductions, a 50th-anniversary bash, and a serious accident that left a singer with a broken leg.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music has celebrated the following events on March 27:

The Country Music Hall of Fame elected Ricky Skaggs, Dotty West, and Johnny Gimbel. Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, and Connie Smith performed at this milestone event, while Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, and Emmylou Harris helped induct Dottie West. 2024: Multi-Platinum country music superstar Blake Shelton played Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois, during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The show featured his chart-topping "Doin' What She Likes," and guest performances by Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

Cultural Milestones

Concerts and celebrations that influenced country music culture on this day include:

Former country music star and now pop queen Taylor Swift performed the first of three concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The tour promoted her Red album. 2017: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced it would celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2017, with an all-day event featuring performances, speeches, spoken word sessions, and guitar and songwriter workshops in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable events happened on March 27:

Kenny Chesney kicked off his Big Revival Tour with a birthday bash at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Eagles rocker Joe Walsh took the stage playing a rendition of "Happy Birthday" with the sold-out crowd singing along, and Taylor Swift and other artists made special appearances. 2024: Tim McGraw performed at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, during his Standing Room Only Tour '24. McGraw has won multiple awards and sold over 40 million records worldwide. His chart-toppers include "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Something Like That."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music stars faced challenges and changes on this day, including:

2007: Wynonna Judd filed for divorce after her husband, Dan R. Roach, was arrested. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, and Judd stated she filed due to irreconcilable differences.

Wynonna Judd filed for divorce after her husband, Dan R. Roach, was arrested. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, and Judd stated she filed due to irreconcilable differences. 2020: The popular Country Thunder Florida Music Festival was originally scheduled on this day but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Country stars Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Dierks Bentley were to have performed at this festival.