CNN Original ‘My Happy Place’ Takes Audiences to 6 Destinations with Famous Hosts

Ever daydreamed about eating mango sticky rice with Simu Liu in Bangkok, Thailand? Or chatting with Billy Porter about Greek literature while in Mykonos, Greece? With CNN Original: My Happy Place, you need not dream anymore—because it’s about to become your reality (albeit, from the comfort of your couch).

My Happy Place follows six celebrities as they share what their “happy place” is. Aside from Liu and Porter, other episodes feature Taraji P. Henson in Bali, Indonesia, Alan Cumming in the Highlands of Scotland, Octavia Spencer in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Questlove in Austin, Texas.

What is My Happy Place About?

According to a statement from Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development at CNN Worldwide, “My Happy Place is a perfect extension of CNN Originals’ legacy of premium, host-led travel programming featuring dynamic and beloved personalities. These talented storytellers let viewers into their home away from home, and the result is as poignant as it is illuminating.”

The six visually pleasing episodes will follow the hosts on their personal journeys and explore why they chose each specific destination to be their happy place. The episodes will also reveal “a never-before-seen side of the person and the destination.”

Check out the trailer below.

My Happy Place | CNN

Episode Guide

Alan Cumming Episode

The episode with Alan Cumming, showing where he grew up in Scotland, will air on April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Cumming will share how the Highlands are now the place that provides him with a sense of connection to his childhood.

Taraji P. Henson Episode

Taraji P. Henson’s episode in Bali, Indonesia, is set to premiere on May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Bali is her happy place because it’s where she found peace and recharged after feeling burnt out by Hollywood two years ago.

Questlove Episode

Questlove admitted that he visits Austin, Texas, for creative inspiration, to see his good friends, and to revisit the place where his band, The Roots, found their initial success. His episode will premiere on May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Billy Porter Episode

Billy Porter first discovered Mykonos while working on a cruise ship sailing around Greece. He shared that, from then until now, Mykonos has given him a sense of freedom and belonging. His episode will premiere on May 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Octavia Spencer Episode

Octavia Spencer’s episode in New Orleans, Louisiana, will premiere on June 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Spencer considers New Orleans her happy place, a city she first visited during Mardi Gras while still in college. It became her happy place because of its unique flair and the familiar charm of the American South.

Simu Liu Episode

The series will conclude with Simu Liu’s episode in Bangkok, Thailand, airing on June 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Liu shared that Bangkok was always his dream destination, and it turned out to be everything he had imagined.