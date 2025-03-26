Luke Bryan Announces ‘Farm Tour’ Openers

Luke Bryan has announced the full line-up for his Farm Tour taking place for the first time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and DJ Rock will appear on all shows. Chayce Beckham will be added to the lineup on May 15 & 16. Tickets for these dates are on sale now at LukeBryan.com.

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport

May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

Luke said in a statement about his latest Farm Tour, "With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country. I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer, and I'm so excited to get to do that this year."

He adds, "Gonna be amazing."

Bryan recently talked about how his Farm Tour has grown. He said, "The Farm Tour has grown throughout the years, and the fact that we can set a stage up in a hayfield or some kind of field and people flock to it is what I envisioned when I created Farm Tour, and to obviously help some kids with scholarships and stuff like that. But the Farm Tour has grown every year, and it's always something we look forward to. It's really an exciting time to be able to just be out on a farm on a Fall night."