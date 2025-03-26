Backstage Country

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Farm Tour’ Openers

Luke Bryan has announced the full line-up for his Farm Tour taking place for the first time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and DJ…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Luke Bryan has announced the full line-up for his Farm Tour taking place for the first time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and DJ Rock will appear on all shows. Chayce Beckham will be added to the lineup on May 15 & 16. Tickets for these dates are on sale now at LukeBryan.com.

Luke's Farm Tour Dates:

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport
May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch
May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

Luke said in a statement about his latest Farm Tour, "With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country. I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer, and I'm so excited to get to do that this year."

He adds, "Gonna be amazing."

Bryan recently talked about how his Farm Tour has grown. He said, "The Farm Tour has grown throughout the years, and the fact that we can set a stage up in a hayfield or some kind of field and people flock to it is what I envisioned when I created Farm Tour, and to obviously help some kids with scholarships and stuff like that. But the Farm Tour has grown every year, and it's always something we look forward to. It's really an exciting time to be able to just be out on a farm on a Fall night."

The country superstar's Farm Tour partnerships have helped provide over nine million meals through programs that facilitate access to nutritious food for all people. He's also awarded 84 college scholarships to students in farming families since the tour's inception.

Luke Bryan
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
