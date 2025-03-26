Las Vegas Marine Veteran Launches Free Cleaning Service for Elderly Veterans

Patrick Baja, a Marine combat veteran from Las Vegas, is helping senior veterans who have disabilities or are too old to be able to maintain their homes. Baja shows initiative by offering valuable cleaning services to provide an environment conducive for living for those who need it the most. His efforts recently helped Robert and Barbara Anderson, both facing mobility issues, regain a clean and comfortable home.

"I know how much of an impact it would make, basic needs like tidying up the home, doing the tasks they can't do like vacuuming, mopping the floors, cleaning the bathrooms like they said because again it is hard for them to get down and to scrub and to sanitize so (we) do everything, anything and everything that we can," Baja said.

Baja organized a group of volunteers through social media, bringing together four women who cleaned the Andersons' home in just a few hours. Robert Anderson has suffered two major falls in recent years, and Barbara, a disabled veteran, recently underwent hip surgery, making household chores nearly impossible. She was thankful to Baja for his support; without his help, they might have had a problem with mold, she said, which they wouldn't be able to afford to fix on a fixed income.

Her company, Vegas Elite Cleaners, provides free, one-time cleanings for senior veterans. His team does a comprehensive cleaning of kitchens, bathrooms and other living spaces, making it a much safer, healthier home. Baja hopes that his efforts will encourage others to care for the older generation and appreciate their sacrifices, as well as their contributions.