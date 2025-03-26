Backstage Country

Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Wife Expecting Baby Number Two

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Charles Kelley poses in black with his wife Cassie in red.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie are expecting their second baby. It was quite a surprise for the couple, who have one son named Ward, who is 9. The couple have struggled with fertility in the past.

Charles posted the news to his Instagram, writing, "Biggest surprise of our lives! Baby Kelley coming early fall 2025. Big brother is the MOST excited (heart emojis) @charleskelley photos: @marycravenphotography."

Kelley's happy news comes after a bit of a baby boom for Lady A. In July, Dave Haywood welcomed his third baby, son Joseph, with his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood.

At the time, Dave shared photos of the new baby and wrote on Instagram, "We’re so grateful for this little boy! Joseph Michael Haywood joined the family on July 10th. He is named after Kelli’s late father and my brother. Mom and baby are doing great and we feel so blessed for this healthy bundle of joy."

In February, Hillary Scott announced she was expecting her fourth baby with her husband Chris Tyrrell. That baby will be a girl adding to the three girls the couple already have.

Hillary posted to Instagram at the time, "Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family. I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time.

4 daughters. We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!

We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.

~Tyrrell Family of SIX"

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
