Aviation Nation Air Show Returns to Nellis Air Force Base in April 2025
Aviation Nation, the highly anticipated two-day air show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, is officially set to take place on Apr. 5 and 6. Initially scheduled for April 2024, the event was postponed due to emerging mission requirements. Now returning in full force, the show promises a weekend of excitement, history, and community engagement, all free to the public.
Gates will open at 10 a.m., and shuttle buses will run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where all event parking will be located. Air Force officials recommend that attendees plan on arriving early to account for parking and security checks. The opening ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m., followed at 11:15 a.m. by exhilarating aerial demonstrations from top squads, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Gates will close at 6 p.m. each day, and the final return buses to the Speedway will depart at that time.
In addition to the flight performances, guests can explore historical displays and community exhibits highlighting the U.S. Air Force's heritage and mission. Dedicated family areas will be operating, and food and drink will be available for purchase. Aviation Nation is a signature event for Southern Nevada and one of the only opportunities for the public to interact with those who serve and protect the nation.