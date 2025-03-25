Thomas Rhett Strives To ‘Live In the Moment’

Thomas Rhett will celebrate his 35th birthday this Sunday (3/30). Over the years, he’s shared different aspects of his life that he’s always working on and striving to improve, like having more patience and worrying less.

Something else Thomas says he is always trying to be more mindful about is living in the moment. Thomas told us in a recent interview, "I’m trying to just say yes so much more to things that are not about me. I know that sounds really selfish, but you know, my kids are like, 'Daddy, will you play with me?' Immediately, ‘Yes.’ Like really just getting into a repetition of that, even if I have something else to do."

He added, "Even just for 10 minutes, pretending this Barbie that I’m holding in my hand is a dinosaur, it’s great. That’s what they remember. And so, any little moment like that, I’m just trying to do a better job at not even second guessing my answers and being like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ And to me, that is a healthy step forward of what it means to live in the moment.”

Rhett recently unveiled his heartfelt track "What Could Go Right," featuring rising star Lanie Gardner. Originally featured on his album About A Woman, the single creates a new perspective and emotional depth.

Co-written with Rocky Block, John Byron, and Josh Kerr, Rhett wrote the song about the excitement and uncertainty that marked the beginning of his own relationship with his wife, Lauren. With their harmonies intertwined, Thomas and Gardner capture the vulnerability and hope at the heart of the track, inviting listeners to embrace the optimism of "What Could Go Right"—and the possibilities of love.

Rhett said of the song, "In the back of my mind, I always envisioned 'What Could Go Right' being a feature on the album. When I first heard Lanie's cover of 'Dreams,' I started listening to her original music and became an instant fan. Her voice is incredible".