Las Vegas Mini-Golf Spot Named One of the Country’s Best

Miniature golf is a super fun and interactive activity that truly appeals to a wide range of people. While Las Vegas has some great mini-golf courses, it's certainly not something that's just for this region. Mini-golf is popular across the U.S. and around the world. There's just something playful and fun about going from hole to hole, trying to get a hole-in-one amid wacky themes and whimsical decor. It's really difficult to not have fun at a mini-golf course.

Las Vegas Mini-Golf Fun

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best mini-golf spots in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. Coming in at No. 1 was the Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which has a very cool pirates and mermaids theme.

As for Las Vegas, coming in at No. 4 is the Twilight Zone Mini Golf, located at 3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard South inside the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino. USA Today states, "This mini-golf course is filled with black lights, neon paint, and murals and statues of old 'Twilight Zone' characters."

They add of this special spot, "Playing this course is a blast whether or not you're a fan of the iconic TV show, and it's the perfect place to cool off when you need a break from walking the Strip in the Mojave Desert weather."

So, how long has mini-golf been around? It's only been a think for about a century, which may seem like a long time, but honestly, it seems like something the Founding Fathers could have created. The very first mini-golf course was fashioned in 1917, shortly after the game of golf started growing in popularity, according to Smugglers Golf. However, the actual game of mini-golf was started sooner.

As Smugglers Golf describes, the Scots invented putting in the late 1800s. "While it wasn't as detailed as today's miniature golf, the putting game is played on a yard measuring just a few meters and is considered to be possibly the first edition of mini golf ever played," they note, adding that people without much space or backyards "got a little creative" with how to get their putt on. "People built courses on rooftops in the early 1920s and, by 1926, there were hundreds of rooftop golf courses across the United States as the game became more and more popular," they add.