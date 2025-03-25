Backstage Country

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman’s ‘Normal’ Life

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of the most famous and glamorous couples in the world, but according to our buddy Keith, his life with family is as normal…

Kieth Urban poses in black with Nicole Kidman in maroon.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of the most famous and glamorous couples in the world, but according to our buddy Keith, his life with family is as normal as can be.

Keith told us in an interview last week when asked about being open about his personal life, "I think to some degree, I mean, there is a lot about our lives that people don't know about. But we've always taken the attitude that we have nothing to hide and everything to protect."

The famous father of two teenage girls added, "So we find that balance as a family and give our kids the most normal raising and environment that we possibly can. I think our life is far more normal than people would assume on a daily basis."

Compared to the normal life of Tim McGraw, who said one of the best days in his life was sitting on the couch and eating a pizza, Urban laughed and replied, commenting on McGraw's fit body, "I bet he's never eaten a pizza a day in his life."

Keith was one of the many superstars who performed on the Opry 100 TV special on NBC last week (3/19). Keith performed a tribute to fellow Opry member Crystal Gayle.

After the performance, we talked with Urban, and he told us he was a bit nervous about his performance. He said, "It's surreal and very intimidating playing 'Don't It Make Your Brown Eyes Blue' in front of Crystal Gayle in the front row (laughs). I was trying not to look at her, but it was impossible."

Keith added of the Grand Ole Opry, where he became a member in 2012, "The Opry is surreal anyway because there are so many… all these artists I grew up playing their music, and then they are there. I remember the first time I met Ricky Skaggs it was like meeting Santa Claus, I couldn't believe it. It wasn't a guy who looked like Ricky Skaggs, it was really Ricky Skaggs; he was just hanging side-stage."

He concluded, "It's a huge honor to be invited into that family."

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
