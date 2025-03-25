Backstage Country

Kane Brown: What He Sees On Stage

Kane Brown is right in the middle of his “The High Road Tour” with his family of three young kids and wife, Katelyn, in tow on the bus. Fans can…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Kane Brown performs on stage in a black shirt and plaid vest.
Theo Wargo/Getty images

Kane Brown is right in the middle of his "The High Road Tour" with his family of three young kids and wife, Katelyn, in tow on the bus. Fans can see what Kane has to offer on stage each night in city after city, but they don't often get to know what Kane sees on stage when he looks out at the sometimes crazy and loud crowds.

In an interview a while back, Brown told me what he views on stage. He said, "I have seen some crazy things. You have your partiers who just go crazy, and then you have your ones who just listen and just sit there."

He continued, "Then you have your ones who just stay behind their phone the whole time recording. Those are your three main concert people, but I haven't seen anything that crazy other than some fights."

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Kane Brown’s Upcoming "The High Road Tour" Dates:

March 27 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
March 29 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 30 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
April 3 — Quebec City, Que. Canada @ Videotron Centre
April 4 — Montreal, Que. Canada @ Bell Centre
April 5 — Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
April 10 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
April 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 24 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonia Life Arena
April 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 2 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 3 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 15 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 16 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
May 23 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
May 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
May 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 21 — Columbus, Ohio — Buckeye Country Superfest
July 10-13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

Kane Brown
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Show
MusicParker McCollum Announces New Album At ShowNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Thomas Rhett wears a ball cap and tan jacket autographing a record on stage.
MusicThomas Rhett Strives To ‘Live In the Moment’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert Knows What Her Job Is On Stage
MusicMiranda Lambert Knows What Her Job Is On StageNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect