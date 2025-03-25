Kane Brown: What He Sees On Stage
Kane Brown is right in the middle of his "The High Road Tour" with his family of three young kids and wife, Katelyn, in tow on the bus. Fans can see what Kane has to offer on stage each night in city after city, but they don't often get to know what Kane sees on stage when he looks out at the sometimes crazy and loud crowds.
In an interview a while back, Brown told me what he views on stage. He said, "I have seen some crazy things. You have your partiers who just go crazy, and then you have your ones who just listen and just sit there."
He continued, "Then you have your ones who just stay behind their phone the whole time recording. Those are your three main concert people, but I haven't seen anything that crazy other than some fights."
Kane Brown’s Upcoming "The High Road Tour" Dates:
March 27 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
March 29 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 30 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
April 3 — Quebec City, Que. Canada @ Videotron Centre
April 4 — Montreal, Que. Canada @ Bell Centre
April 5 — Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
April 10 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
April 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 24 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonia Life Arena
April 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 2 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 3 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 15 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 16 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
May 23 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
May 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
May 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 21 — Columbus, Ohio — Buckeye Country Superfest
July 10-13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout