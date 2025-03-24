Eagles at Sphere Las Vegas: Win Tickets on Coyote Country
They’re back due to popular demand! With a phenominal venue, outrageous visuals, and some of our favorite hits, who wouldn’t want another chance to see Eagles live at Sphere Las…
They're back due to popular demand!
With a phenominal venue, outrageous visuals, and some of our favorite hits, who wouldn't want another chance to see Eagles live at Sphere Las Vegas? New shows happening on September 5, 6, 12, & 13, 2025 have just announced and are going on sale Friday, March 28!
LISTEN TO WIN
Shawn Stevens and Coyote Country have your chance to win big! Tune in all week long from 10am - 3pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Eagles at Sphere Las Vegas before you can by them!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: March 124 - 28, 2025
- How winners are selected: Trivia, text
- When the winner is selected: 10 am - 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Eagles at Sphere Las Vegas
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.