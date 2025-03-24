This Day in Country History: March 25

March 25 marks a pivotal moment in the history of country music. Renowned artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, numerous artists received awards at the Academy of Country Music, and some performed for charity events and played at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant contributions to the country music industry include:

2015: On March 25, several country music artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were the Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown, and the Browns. Being inducted into this prestigious organization is a tremendous honor.

On March 25, several country music artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were the Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown, and the Browns. Being inducted into this prestigious organization is a tremendous honor. 2017: Previous The Voice winner Sundance Head performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This was his debut performance at this legendary country music venue.

Previous The Voice winner Sundance Head performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This was his debut performance at this legendary country music venue. 2019: Luke Combs won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the same event, Ashley McBryde received the New Female Artist of the Year honor, and LANCO was awarded New Group of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

The outpouring of support for charities and benefits from country music artists is heartwarming:

2017: Country music icon Randy Travis took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BeautyKind benefit. This event was part of the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes series and featured guests such as Jake Owen, Cole Swindle, and Demi Lovato.

Country music icon Randy Travis took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BeautyKind benefit. This event was part of the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes series and featured guests such as Jake Owen, Cole Swindle, and Demi Lovato. 2018: The Baltimore Orioles baseball team hosted a charity event with special guests LOCASH. This event, held at the Ed Smith Stadium, benefited the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program in Sarasota, Florida.

The Baltimore Orioles baseball team hosted a charity event with special guests LOCASH. This event, held at the Ed Smith Stadium, benefited the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program in Sarasota, Florida. 2020: The Library of Congress added Glen Cambell's "Wichita Lineman" and Eddy Arnold's "Make the World Go Away" to the National Recording Registry. According to the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Library of Congress's National Recording Preservation Board can select 25 titles to add to the registry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Significant country music recordings and performances from March 25 include:

2003: The superstar country band Little Big Town performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Other performers for this show included Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, and Don Schlitz.

The superstar country band Little Big Town performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Other performers for this show included Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, and Don Schlitz. 2014: Chase Rice made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He sang hit songs such as "How She Rolls," "Jack Daniels and Jesus," and "Ready Set Roll."

Chase Rice made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He sang hit songs such as "How She Rolls," "Jack Daniels and Jesus," and "Ready Set Roll." 2015: Country band Florida Georgia Line debuted their new music video for "Sippin' On Fire." This video was shot near Las Vegas, Nevada, and the song is from the album Anything Goes.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Memorable changes and challenges within the rock music industry that happened on March 25 include:

1999: Country singer Ray Price was arrested at his home in Texas for marijuana possession. He later told his friend Willie Nelson that the media coverage of his arrest brought him considerable publicity, which helped increase his previous record sales.

Country singer Ray Price was arrested at his home in Texas for marijuana possession. He later told his friend Willie Nelson that the media coverage of his arrest brought him considerable publicity, which helped increase his previous record sales. 2019: Singer Tyler Farr signed with Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records, the label of Farr's long-term friend, Jason Aldean. Jason and Tyler were extremely excited about this collaboration.