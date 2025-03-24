Luke Bryan: ‘I Remember Being That Kid’

As America watches him on Americal Idol on the new season on ABC, Luke Bryan is plotting to hit the road on his "Country Song Came On Tour" in a month. He will have his share of opening acts on the road who are just starting out their careers in country music.

As Luke told me in an interview a while back, he loves helping new artists find their way. He told me, "Nothing makes me smile more than to watch the new artist walk out there, and they're like, 'This is what it's like. This is crazy.' You know, there's a lot of people here. I love that stuff."

He continued, "I remember being that kid, that guy that watched… for my first four or five years, I watched everybody that I opened for I watched every show, every night in the same spot. I just tried to take it all in and be a sponge."

Bryan wants to give the new acts chances to shine and noted, "By offering up multiple artists to be the opening act, it was just a chance to spread the opportunity out there a little more and have fun with it."

The country superstar concluded, "You can always tell their appreciation and you can tell how much they enjoy it."