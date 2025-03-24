Luke Bryan: ‘I Remember Being That Kid’
As America watches him on Americal Idol on the new season on ABC, Luke Bryan is plotting to hit the road on his "Country Song Came On Tour" in a month. He will have his share of opening acts on the road who are just starting out their careers in country music.
As Luke told me in an interview a while back, he loves helping new artists find their way. He told me, "Nothing makes me smile more than to watch the new artist walk out there, and they're like, 'This is what it's like. This is crazy.' You know, there's a lot of people here. I love that stuff."
He continued, "I remember being that kid, that guy that watched… for my first four or five years, I watched everybody that I opened for I watched every show, every night in the same spot. I just tried to take it all in and be a sponge."
Bryan wants to give the new acts chances to shine and noted, "By offering up multiple artists to be the opening act, it was just a chance to spread the opportunity out there a little more and have fun with it."
The country superstar concluded, "You can always tell their appreciation and you can tell how much they enjoy it."
Luke Bryan's 2025 'Country Song Came On' Tour Dates:
May 29 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
May 30 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 31 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 5 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. at Lakeview
June 6 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 12 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
June 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
June 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 21 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Country Stampede
June 27 — North Platte, Neb. @ NebraskaLand Days
June 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
July 10 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 12 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 31 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 7 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 9 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 14 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Aug. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach
Aug. 23 — Dieppe, N.B. Canada @ YQM Country Fest
Aug. 24 — Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center