This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Dylan Scott

Get ready to turn up the volume, because Elaina Smith’s Backstage Country co-host this week, representing Louisiana—Dylan Scott! Known for his country swagger, Scott is about to take us behind the scenes and show us the life of a country singer and songwriter.

Making a Music Video in His Hometown Starring His Nephew

Smith asked Scott about making the music video for his song, “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us,” which he shared is about his hometown in Bastrop, Louisiana and what the people from his hometown thought of it. Scott said that he received plenty of texts and phone calls about the music video.

Scott said, “I went back to my hometown, and if you watch the video, it shows a younger me, which is actually my nephew, and it shows the house I grew up in. It shows my wife's house that she grew up in, where we had our first kiss, and the baseball field we used to break into in the middle of the night to play football on. It's all the places in the town and shows actual stories of what I did as a kid.”

Smith asked how Scott ended up having his nephew in the video and if he made him audition. Scott chuckled, saying, “I pretty much just called him and said, ‘I need you to do this.’ He's a pretty shy kid, and I expected him to say no, but he didn't! So, I just walked him through it and told him, ‘Come on, dude! I need your acting debut right here.’ He crushed it. He really did.” Safe to say, if Scott ever decides to shift gears, he might have a future as a talent scout!

Check out the music video below.

Dylan Scott - This Town's Been Too Good To Us

How “My Girl” Changed Dylan Scott's Life

Smith asked Scott how “My Girl” had changed his life. Scott admitted that he still can’t believe his first number one song is almost a decade old and reflected on what a crazy ride it’s been. He said, “It was such an awesome time in my life. I'd just gotten married, we'd just had our first kid—it was just a lot going on.”

He also shared how the song continues to have the same impact on people now as it did when it was first released. He said, “To this day, when it gets to that first bow down, the first lick of the song, everybody's losing their mind. They're like, ‘Oh, it's My Girl.’ I think there's something to be said about that. Ten years later, and it's still as strong as it is.”