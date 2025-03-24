Dolly Parton Has ‘Not Stopped Crying’ Since Opry Tribute

Dolly Parton reacted to the tribute made to her and her late husband on the Opry 100 TV special, in which Reba said, closing the show, "It's been a great night of celebration, but it's just not the same without you."



She then alluded to Parton's husband Carl passing earlier this month (3/10), saying, "Everyone here at the Opry and around the whole wants to send you our thoughts and prayers, and you gotta know, we will always love you."

McEntire, Lady A, and Carrie Underwood then led an all-star choir in singing Dolly's "I Will Always Love You" at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration television special, which aired live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night (March 19).

After the song was sung by the whole crowd of Opry members on stage, Reba said, "Dolly, we love you."

Parton wrote on Insta Stories after watching the tribute, "I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of 'I Will Always Love You' on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show."

She added, "All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl … the emotion was beyond words. I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away, so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible. I also will always love you."

Dolly's husband of almost 60 years passed away on March 3. The country icon posted the news to Instagram, saying, in part, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words cannot do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."