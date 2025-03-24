A’s Hit Snags with $1.4 Billion Las Vegas Stadium Plan as Fans Get Nervous

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: J.T. Ginn #70 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. This is the final game to be played by the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum as the team will move temporarily to Sacramento before the opening of their new ballpark in Las Vegas.

The Athletics' move to Las Vegas has officially been scheduled for the 2028 season — a milestone for the franchise after more than five decades in the Bay Area. The move, long speculated about and debated, is taking place as the A's failed to land a deal for a new stadium in Oakland. Team owner John Fisher remains optimistic about the transition despite lingering skepticism over fan attendance and financial feasibility. Nevada lawmakers approved $380 million in public funding for the team's new $1.5 billion ballpark, set to be built on the site of the Tropicana Hotel. The stadium will have 30,000 seats, making it the smallest in Major League Baseball.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn, who grew up in the Bay Area, reflected on the impact of the move. “Being from the Bay Area, it kind of sucks, just the fan base and the community that's in Oakland,” Blackburn said. “I grew up going to A's games, watching their teams in the early 2000s, the ‘Moneyball' year (2002). They lose a big part of (the community). But on the other side, you got a community that's been looking for a big-league team. For the people in Vegas, I would assume it is exciting for them to have a team to look forward to.”

The A's are currently seeking minority investors to help fund their projected $1.4 billion share of construction costs. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has also contributed $8.25 million in funding, branding the team's uniforms as part of its promotional efforts. Meanwhile, ticket pricing strategies for the new stadium are still in question, as rising tourism costs and declining hotel occupancy in Las Vegas raise concerns about affordability for fans.