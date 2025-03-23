Backstage Country

Golden Knights’ Hertl Leaves Game After Hit Into Boards, Getting Checked Out by Doctors

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 23: Tomas Hertl #48 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his first-period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Lightning 4-2.

The Vegas Golden Knights are awaiting updates on the status of center Tomáš Hertl following an injury sustained during a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Hertl, who had scored his 31st goal of the season earlier in the game, was injured in the third period after being checked into the boards by Tampa Bay defenseman Emil Lilleberg. He left the ice under his own power but was seen favoring his right wrist, prompting concern among teammates and coaches.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy reported that Hertl was "sore" and hoped for encouraging news following a medical evaluation scheduled for today. In Hertl's absence, William Karlsson stepped in on the first power play unit.

The hit that caused the injury sparked controversy. Lilleberg initially received a five-minute major penalty for boarding, but it was downgraded to a two-minute minor after review. Cassidy expressed frustration with the decision, saying, "That's kind of a senseless hit to me." NHL Rule 41.3 allows for review based on the degree of violence.

Keegan Kolesar responded with a slash against Lilleberg, leading to a Lightning power play goal by Nikita Kucherov. Despite the tension, the Golden Knights secured a decisive win with contributions from Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, and Jack Eichel. Cassidy noted the importance of sustaining momentum as the team prepares for the playoffs. Losing Hertl — who leads the team in scoring and power-play goals—would be a significant setback heading into the postseason.

