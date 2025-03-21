Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 21-March 23
Las Vegas is packed with entertainment, from thrilling sports events to world-class concerts and outdoor adventures. This weekend March Madness viewing parties can bring fans together for nonstop basketball excitement. The Las Vegas Sinfonietta also has a stunning classical performance. You can even get outside and use an electric bike to explore Red Rock Canyon. Here's a closer look at what you can do in Las Vegas this weekend.
March Madness Viewing Parties
- What: NCAA Basketball Tournament Viewing
- When: March 21-24, 2025
- Where: Various locations throughout Las Vegas
- Cost: Varies by venue
March Madness in Las Vegas is an electrifying experience that allows you to immerse yourself in nonstop action. Casinos and sports bars erupt as every buzzer-beater and bracket-busting upset unfolds on massive screens. Iconic venues such as Caesars Palace Sportsbook, The Cromwell, and The LINQ offer premium seating, exclusive drink specials, and high-energy atmospheres for the ultimate game-day experience. With special promotions and events throughout the tournament, hotel rooms fill up fast, making Vegas a top destination if you're a basketball fan looking to celebrate the madness in style.
Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Mostly Bach
- What: Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Mostly Bach
- When: Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
- Cost: $40
The Las Vegas Sinfonietta, led by acclaimed conductor Taras Krysa, brings a rich and dynamic classical music experience to the city. Their upcoming performance of Bach's “Goldberg Variations” is a rare chance to hear this masterpiece in an orchestral setting. Krysa, a renowned violinist and conductor, has led prestigious ensembles worldwide. She will even has an upcoming performance in Ukraine.
Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Half-Day Tour
- What: Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Half-Day Tour
- When: Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March. 23, 2025, departing at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. (additional dates available)
- Where: Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Drive, Las Vegas
- Cost: Starts at $119.95
Experience the breathtaking beauty of Red Rock Canyon with an e-bike tour. You'll ride the cutting-edge Specialized Tero, a bike designed for speed and performance. You can choose a self-guided tour to set your own pace or join a guided ride for expert insights along the scenic loop. If you choose the guided ride will hear expert insights and information along the scenic loop. There are even convenient shuttles from The Strip. With this e-bike tour, you'll see unparalleled views and get an eco-friendly way to connect with nature. This Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Tour will deliver an unforgettable adventure through one of Nevada's most scenic destinations.
Other Events
The city is also hosting exciting hockey matchups and other electrifying performances this weekend.
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Diplo: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. at XS Nightclub, Wynn Nightlife, 3121 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Las Vegas Men's Chorus: “The Ladies We Love” Spring Concert: Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Artemis W. Ham Concert Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas