LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Matt Grzelcyk #24 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins 4-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is packed with entertainment, from thrilling sports events to world-class concerts and outdoor adventures. This weekend March Madness viewing parties can bring fans together for nonstop basketball excitement. The Las Vegas Sinfonietta also has a stunning classical performance. You can even get outside and use an electric bike to explore Red Rock Canyon. Here's a closer look at what you can do in Las Vegas this weekend.

March Madness Viewing Parties

What: NCAA Basketball Tournament Viewing

NCAA Basketball Tournament Viewing When: March 21-24, 2025

March 21-24, 2025 Where: Various locations throughout Las Vegas

Various locations throughout Las Vegas Cost: Varies by venue

March Madness in Las Vegas is an electrifying experience that allows you to immerse yourself in nonstop action. Casinos and sports bars erupt as every buzzer-beater and bracket-busting upset unfolds on massive screens. Iconic venues such as Caesars Palace Sportsbook, The Cromwell, and The LINQ offer premium seating, exclusive drink specials, and high-energy atmospheres for the ultimate game-day experience. With special promotions and events throughout the tournament, hotel rooms fill up fast, making Vegas a top destination if you're a basketball fan looking to celebrate the madness in style.

Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Mostly Bach

What: Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Mostly Bach

Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Mostly Bach When: Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. Where: Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Cost: $40

The Las Vegas Sinfonietta, led by acclaimed conductor Taras Krysa, brings a rich and dynamic classical music experience to the city. Their upcoming performance of Bach's “Goldberg Variations” is a rare chance to hear this masterpiece in an orchestral setting. Krysa, a renowned violinist and conductor, has led prestigious ensembles worldwide. She will even has an upcoming performance in Ukraine.

Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Half-Day Tour

What: Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Half-Day Tour

Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Half-Day Tour When: Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March. 23, 2025, departing at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. (additional dates available)

Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March. 23, 2025, departing at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. (additional dates available) Where: Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Drive, Las Vegas

Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Drive, Las Vegas Cost: Starts at $119.95

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Red Rock Canyon with an e-bike tour. You'll ride the cutting-edge Specialized Tero, a bike designed for speed and performance. You can choose a self-guided tour to set your own pace or join a guided ride for expert insights along the scenic loop. If you choose the guided ride will hear expert insights and information along the scenic loop. There are even convenient shuttles from The Strip. With this e-bike tour, you'll see unparalleled views and get an eco-friendly way to connect with nature. This Red Rock Canyon E-Bike Tour will deliver an unforgettable adventure through one of Nevada's most scenic destinations.

Other Events

The city is also hosting exciting hockey matchups and other electrifying performances this weekend.