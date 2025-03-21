The Andie Summer’s Show Pick-A-Ticket PromPosal

Show Us Your 2025 PromPosal & Win Concert Tickets!

Hey high schoolers—it’s that time of year again… Prom Season! Before you go shopping for the perfect suit or dress, there’s one important thing you need: a prom date. And we want to see how you ask!

Are you planning a creative, funny, or over-the-top PromPosal? Have you already pulled off an epic one and caught it on video? Whether it’s big and bold or sweet and simple, The Andie Summers Show wants to see your best PromPosal from this year.

We’re looking for the most memorable and unique prom invitations—and there’s a big reward in it for you. By submitting your PromPosal, you’ll be entered for a chance to win tickets to one of the hottest concerts coming to town this summer. That’s right—not only could you have the prom night of your dreams, but you could also kick off summer in style with an unforgettable live music experience.

It’s easy to enter: just record your PromPosal or share a video you’ve already made this year and submit it to us. Show your creativity, your personality, and most importantly—have fun with it! Whether it’s romantic, hilarious, or totally out-of-the-box, we want to see it.