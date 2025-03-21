Backstage Country

The Andie Summer’s Show Pick-A-Ticket PromPosal

Show Us Your 2025 PromPosal & Win Concert Tickets! Hey high schoolers—it’s that time of year again… Prom Season! Before you go shopping for the perfect suit or dress, there’s…

Andie Summers

Show Us Your 2025 PromPosal & Win Concert Tickets!

Hey high schoolers—it’s that time of year again… Prom Season! Before you go shopping for the perfect suit or dress, there’s one important thing you need: a prom date. And we want to see how you ask!

Are you planning a creative, funny, or over-the-top PromPosal? Have you already pulled off an epic one and caught it on video? Whether it’s big and bold or sweet and simple, The Andie Summers Show wants to see your best PromPosal from this year.

We’re looking for the most memorable and unique prom invitations—and there’s a big reward in it for you. By submitting your PromPosal, you’ll be entered for a chance to win tickets to one of the hottest concerts coming to town this summer. That’s right—not only could you have the prom night of your dreams, but you could also kick off summer in style with an unforgettable live music experience.

It’s easy to enter: just record your PromPosal or share a video you’ve already made this year and submit it to us. Show your creativity, your personality, and most importantly—have fun with it! Whether it’s romantic, hilarious, or totally out-of-the-box, we want to see it.

Don’t miss your chance to be featured on the show and score big with concert tickets. Submit your PromPosal below and make this prom season one to remember—for you and your date and all of us at the Andie Summer's Show. Good luck!

Las Vegas concerts
Andie SummersWriter
Andie Summers has been the morning show host on XTU for the past 25 years. She is a two-time CMA Major Market Personality of the Year winner and two-time Gracie Award recipient from the Alliance for Women in Media. As a content creator for XTU, Andie enjoys sharing parenting and travel tips, and loves helping you shop online with Must Haves.
Related Stories
Come To Locals Night
107.9 Coyote CountryCome To Locals NightAlex Cauthren
Shawn Stevens Is At Gilley’s
107.9 Coyote CountryShawn Stevens Is At Gilley’sAlex Cauthren
Darius Rucker
ContestsWin Tickets to Darius RuckerTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect