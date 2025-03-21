Backstage Country

Riley Green: Not Sure He ‘Would Have Listened’

Life is going pretty great for Riley Green these days, with his latest single, “Worst Way,” quickly approaching the top 20 and getting ready to kick off his “Damn Country…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Riley Green performs in a tan shirt and camo ball cap.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Life is going pretty great for Riley Green these days, with his latest single, “Worst Way,” quickly approaching the top 20 and getting ready to kick off his "Damn Country Music Tour" at the end of this month.

Now that he’s had some time to build his career and learn a few lessons about the music business, Riley says even if he could go back and give his younger self some advice, he’s not sure he would advise his younger self to do anything that could change the way things have happened for him so far.

Green told us in a recent interview, "If I could go back and talk to myself at a younger age, I guess it kind of depends on how far I could go back. There was a rough patch there in my early 20s when you couldn’t really tell me anything. So, I don’t know if I would have listened anyway."

He continued, "But as far as the music thing goes, there’s been a lot of things that I sort of had to learn the hard way comin’ through. But you know, I don’t know how much I would change. I’d probably just tell him to write as many songs as he could and play the guitar every night before you go to sleep. Maybe concentrate less on sports ’cause that didn’t really take me as far as the guitar has. But I’ve had a great career to this point, and I’ve got a lot of opportunity comin’ up. So I don’t know if I changed too much."

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

"Damn Country Music Tour" Dates

March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center
May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Riley Green
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Luke Combs Gets His Own Music City Star
MusicLuke Combs Gets His Own Music City StarNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Brooks and Dunn perform on stage wearing white and black.
MusicBrooks & Dunn Are Back On The BusNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Eric Church Details ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’
MusicEric Church Details ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect