Riley Green: Not Sure He ‘Would Have Listened’

Life is going pretty great for Riley Green these days, with his latest single, “Worst Way,” quickly approaching the top 20 and getting ready to kick off his "Damn Country Music Tour" at the end of this month.

Now that he’s had some time to build his career and learn a few lessons about the music business, Riley says even if he could go back and give his younger self some advice, he’s not sure he would advise his younger self to do anything that could change the way things have happened for him so far.

Green told us in a recent interview, "If I could go back and talk to myself at a younger age, I guess it kind of depends on how far I could go back. There was a rough patch there in my early 20s when you couldn’t really tell me anything. So, I don’t know if I would have listened anyway."

He continued, "But as far as the music thing goes, there’s been a lot of things that I sort of had to learn the hard way comin’ through. But you know, I don’t know how much I would change. I’d probably just tell him to write as many songs as he could and play the guitar every night before you go to sleep. Maybe concentrate less on sports ’cause that didn’t really take me as far as the guitar has. But I’ve had a great career to this point, and I’ve got a lot of opportunity comin’ up. So I don’t know if I changed too much."