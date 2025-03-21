Riley Green: Not Sure He ‘Would Have Listened’
Life is going pretty great for Riley Green these days, with his latest single, “Worst Way,” quickly approaching the top 20 and getting ready to kick off his "Damn Country Music Tour" at the end of this month.
Now that he’s had some time to build his career and learn a few lessons about the music business, Riley says even if he could go back and give his younger self some advice, he’s not sure he would advise his younger self to do anything that could change the way things have happened for him so far.
Green told us in a recent interview, "If I could go back and talk to myself at a younger age, I guess it kind of depends on how far I could go back. There was a rough patch there in my early 20s when you couldn’t really tell me anything. So, I don’t know if I would have listened anyway."
He continued, "But as far as the music thing goes, there’s been a lot of things that I sort of had to learn the hard way comin’ through. But you know, I don’t know how much I would change. I’d probably just tell him to write as many songs as he could and play the guitar every night before you go to sleep. Maybe concentrate less on sports ’cause that didn’t really take me as far as the guitar has. But I’ve had a great career to this point, and I’ve got a lot of opportunity comin’ up. So I don’t know if I changed too much."
"Damn Country Music Tour" Dates
March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center
May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater