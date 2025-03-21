Backstage Country

Morgan Wallen Knows He’s ‘A Problem’

Morgan Wallen shared the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem: May 16. With the album combining Morgan’s country, cross, and dirt-rock influences, the release will…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Morgan Wallen poses in sunglasses and a white jacket.
Photo - Spidey Smith

Morgan Wallen shared the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem: May 16. With the album combining Morgan’s country, cross, and dirt-rock influences, the release will appropriately coincide with his inaugural, all-genre "Sand In My Boots Festival" in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 16-18.

Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he’s been and where he’s headed – and not shying away from the past.

He said in a statement, "I have been a problem, for sure, and I’ve got no problem admitting that. But there are other sides to me as well. I’ve spent the last 11 months really trying to figure out, ‘Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life?’ I think it probably is, and this might be the last time I get a chance to honestly say it.”

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Two new songs off the album arrived last night (3/19): “Just In Case,” written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, and Alex Bak; and “I’m A Little Crazy,” written by Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers.

Morgan recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Wallen will perform songs off the upcoming album on NBC’s Saturday Night Live next Saturday, March 29 when he returns as a musical guest.

The project sparked Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour." Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, his 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen’s appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates.

Morgan Wallen
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Trace Adkins performs at Ryman Auditorium wearing a black cowboy hat
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 21kristina hall
Sam Hunt’s Inspirational ‘Ghost Co-Writer’
MusicSam Hunt’s Inspirational ‘Ghost Co-Writer’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Morgan Wallen on stage in a black shirt and ball cap.
MusicMorgan Wallen Books ‘SNL’ For A Third TimeNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect