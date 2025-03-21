Morgan Wallen Knows He’s ‘A Problem’

Morgan Wallen shared the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem: May 16. With the album combining Morgan’s country, cross, and dirt-rock influences, the release will appropriately coincide with his inaugural, all-genre "Sand In My Boots Festival" in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 16-18.

Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he’s been and where he’s headed – and not shying away from the past.

He said in a statement, "I have been a problem, for sure, and I’ve got no problem admitting that. But there are other sides to me as well. I’ve spent the last 11 months really trying to figure out, ‘Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life?’ I think it probably is, and this might be the last time I get a chance to honestly say it.”

Two new songs off the album arrived last night (3/19): “Just In Case,” written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, and Alex Bak; and “I’m A Little Crazy,” written by Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers.

Morgan recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Wallen will perform songs off the upcoming album on NBC’s Saturday Night Live next Saturday, March 29 when he returns as a musical guest.

The project sparked Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour." Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, his 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen’s appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.